Korea Zinc to build $7.4 billion smelter in US

(Corrects the year when the smelter will start operations in third paragraph)

SEOUL, Dec 15 : Korea Zinc said on Monday that it plans to build a smelter to produce key metals and minerals in the United States in a project that would cost $7.4 billion.

Korea Zinc said the U.S. government asked the company to build the facilities, to respond to the expansion of global supply chain risks and the increasing demand for non-ferrous metals and strategic minerals in the United States.

The smelter plans to produce major non-ferrous metals such as zinc, lead, and copper, precious metals such as gold and silver, and strategic minerals such as antimony, germanium, and gallium. It will begin commercial operations gradually following construction from 2027 to 2029, it said.