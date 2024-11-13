Korea Zinc withdraws plan to issue $1.8 billion of new shares

SEOUL : Korea Zinc said on Wednesday it has decided to withdraw its plan to issue new shares worth $1.8 billion after the proposal sparked an investigation by the financial watchdog and a sell-off in its stock.

The company said in a regulatory filing it has decided not to pursue the share issue in view of continued concerns among market investors and some shareholders.

The move marks a setback to Korea Zinc Chairman Yun B. Choi, who was seen backing the share issue plan to ward off a takeover attempt by rival Young Poong and private equity firm MBK Partners.

On Oct. 30, Korea Zinc announced a plan to issue new shares equivalent to nearly 20 per cent of its total shares just two days after it bought back shares at a higher price.

South Korea's financial market watchdog has launched an investigation into whether Korea Zinc's decision to issue new shares involves any unfair practice. The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) also put brakes on the plan by ordering the company to revise it stock exchange filing on the share issuance.