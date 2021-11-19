Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Korean Air deal for Asiana Airlines under British competition watchdog scrutiny
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Korean Air deal for Asiana Airlines under British competition watchdog scrutiny

Korean Air deal for Asiana Airlines under British competition watchdog scrutiny

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Korean Airlines is seen on a B787-9 plane at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

19 Nov 2021 05:44PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 05:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A British regulator said on Friday it was considering whether a deal between South Korean companies Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines could lead to lessening of competition in the markets.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it was seeking comments from interested parties and stakeholders before Dec. 3 to assist in its decision of opening a formal investigation if needed.

Korean Air said in November last year it would spend 1.8 trillion won (US$1.52 billion) to become Asiana's top shareholder.

(US$1 = 1,186.9500 won)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us