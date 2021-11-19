Korean Air deal for Asiana Airlines under British competition watchdog scrutiny

A British regulator said on Friday it was considering whether a deal between South Korean companies Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines could lead to lessening of competition in the markets.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it was seeking comments from interested parties and stakeholders before Dec. 3 to assist in its decision of opening a formal investigation if needed.

Korean Air said in November last year it would spend 1.8 trillion won (US$1.52 billion) to become Asiana's top shareholder.

(US$1 = 1,186.9500 won)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)