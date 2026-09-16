Korean retail investors lost US$250 million from scams during stock swing

SEOUL: The amount of money South Korean retail traders claim they lost through fraud rose by a fifth to about US$250 million in the first half of 2026, according to police data seen by Reuters, as scammers exploited market swings to steal from investors.

Police investigated 3,506 stock tip chatroom-related cases that involved 336 billion won (US$246.57 million) from January to June, the data showed. South Korea's KOSPI was the world's best-performing stock benchmark in the first half but lost as much as 44 per cent from its Jun 19 peak.

While the number of cases has risen just 4.1 per cent from the same period last year, the amount of money involved is up 19.8 per cent, according to the data.

Several lawyers specialising in financial fraud told Reuters scammers tapped into investor fear of missing out on the sharp rally to convince them to part with their money. Inexperienced retail investors were particularly vulnerable, they said.

"Volatility creates favorable conditions for criminal organisations," said Kim In-ho, an investigator at Jeongbyeok Law Firm who specialises in helping fraud victims.

While scammers in recent years in South Korea used schemes focused on cryptocurrencies and property, lawyers said, the scam playbook morphed significantly during this year's market rally to prey on retail stock investors.

One ploy for the scammers was to leave comments on videos of well-known brokerage analysts or financial influencers to lure these personalities' followers to private chatrooms.

Inside the chatrooms, some scammers charged subscription fees ranging from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars for stock recommendations, while others convinced victims to transfer money to invest.

Scammers cited the KOSPI rally, supercharged by debt-laden bets on tech stocks, as a reason to invest, one lawyer said. Each case might involve several victims, police said.

"When market volatility rises, so does uncertainty and that's when retail investors' psychology gets shakier," said Lee Tae-kyung, a lawyer at Wanbong Law Firm. "These groups exploit that, telling people to trust them."

South Korea's financial regulator, Financial Supervisory Service, said it does not have data on illegal stock-tipping chatroom cases and that investigating such cases was the responsibility of law enforcement agencies. The regulator did not respond to questions about whether there were plans for new rules to protect investors.