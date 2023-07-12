Logo
KPMG to invest $2 billion in AI, cloud services
KPMG to invest $2 billion in AI, cloud services

FILE PHOTO: The KPMG logo is seen at the company's head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

12 Jul 2023 05:08AM (Updated: 12 Jul 2023 07:31AM)
:KPMG said on Tuesday it will spend $2 billion on artificial intelligence and cloud services through an expanded partnership with Microsoft, closely following Accenture in betting on the latest technologies to weather a slowdown in advisory deals.

The accounting firm said it will incorporate AI into its core audit, tax and advisory services for clients as part of the five-year partnership.

Professional services firms face a slowdown in business as their customers downsize or hold off on consulting and transformation projects to save costs in a challenging macro economic environment.

The expanded partnership will help support KPMG's clients and 2,500 customers serviced jointly by KPMG and Microsoft.

Source: Reuters

