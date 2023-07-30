Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Kraken says all systems operational after issue with Ethereum funding gateway
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Kraken says all systems operational after issue with Ethereum funding gateway

Kraken says all systems operational after issue with Ethereum funding gateway

Kraken cryptocurrency exchange logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

30 Jul 2023 05:40PM (Updated: 30 Jul 2023 05:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects to remove erroneous Refinitiv Instrument Code)

:Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Sunday that issues with cryptocurrency Ethereum's funding gateway have been resolved.

"All systems operational," Kraken said on its status page, without giving details on what caused the issue.

Kraken had said early on Sunday that it was investigating an issue with the Ethereum funding gateway and that it could cause a delay in deposits and withdrawals.

Ethereum is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.