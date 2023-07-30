Kraken says all systems operational after issue with Ethereum funding gateway

(Corrects to remove erroneous Refinitiv Instrument Code)

:Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Sunday that issues with cryptocurrency Ethereum's funding gateway have been resolved.

"All systems operational," Kraken said on its status page, without giving details on what caused the issue.

Kraken had said early on Sunday that it was investigating an issue with the Ethereum funding gateway and that it could cause a delay in deposits and withdrawals.

Ethereum is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency.