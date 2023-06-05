Kremlin: OPEC+ important to global energy market stability

MOSCOW : OPEC+, the group of leading oil-producing countries, is important for providing stability on global energy markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, a day after the group met.

OPEC+ pumps around 40 per cent of the world's crude and has put in place cuts of 3.66 million barrels per day, amounting to 3.6 per cent of global demand.

"The Russian Federation is a member of the joint (OPEC+) understanding. The OPEC+ format continues its work, there are common agreements that, of course, everyone will follow," Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters.

"Of course, this format retains its importance and its significance for ensuring stability in international energy markets."

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, decided on Sunday after seven hours of talks to reduce overall production targets from 2024 by a further 1.4 million bpd in total.

Saudi Arabia will make a deep cut to its output in July on top of a broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024 as the group seeks to boost flagging oil prices.