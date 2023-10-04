Logo
Business

Kremlin: Russian government closely involved in tackling debt problems at Rusnano
FILE PHOTO: A board with the logo is on display on the office building of the Russian state-owned technology company RUSNANO in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

04 Oct 2023 06:33PM
MOSCOW : The Kremlin on Wednesday said the Russian government was closely involved in tackling problems at state nanotechnology company Rusnano, which this week warned of its inability to make debt repayments and possible bankruptcy without state support.

Citing the company's first-half report, the Interfax news agency reported on Rusnano's debt trouble on Tuesday.

"Given the size of accounts payable in the form of loans and bonds to be repaid by the end of 2023, fulfilling Rusnano's debt obligations in full solely at the expense of its own funds is objectively impossible," Interfax quoted the report as saying.

Rusnano said it was currently demonstrating signs of insolvency and warned that bankruptcy was possible should its shareholders - the Russian state - fail to adopt measures to improve its financial situation, Interfax reported.

"Measures are being taken within the corporation on improving the situation, there have been some success, but... the quite large hole in this corporation is really too big, the government is dealing with these issues," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"There really are problems there, and it is an issue the cabinet of ministers is dealing with very closely."

Source: Reuters

