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Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres
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Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres

Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres
Smoke billows from Yandex's Sasovo hub, one of the company's five large data centres, after a fire following a drone strike forced the suspension of operations at the site, which hosts tens of thousands of servers, Sasovo, Russia, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video on Otober 8, 2026. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Verification lines: Petrol station, data centre building and road layout matched satellite and archive imagery Coordinates: 54.3729250068205, 41.934405711751126 Date verified by statement from Yandex saying that drones hit one of its major data centers in Russia's Ryazan region on October 8 NASA FIRMS detected thermal activity at the location on October 8, where there is not typically.
Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres
A man walks past the office of Yandex, a Russian technology and AI company, in Moscow, Russia, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova
Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres
A Yandex delivery robot passes a courier outside the office of Yandex, a Russian technology and AI company, in Moscow, Russia, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova
13 Oct 2026 05:59PM
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MOSCOW, Oct 13 : The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the government was discussing problems faced by Russian technology and AI company Yandex after Ukraine struck three of its data centres. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was too early to assess whether users had suffered financial losses from outages caused by the attacks. 

Asked whether the government was considering a mechanism to compensate users, he said Yandex was "currently facing difficulties, and of course the matter is being discussed by the government, but the company is taking urgent steps to address the consequences of the attack."

"The company is strong and powerful," Peskov told reporters.

Source: Reuters
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