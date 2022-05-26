Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Kuroda says BOJ can achieve smooth exit from loose money policy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Kuroda says BOJ can achieve smooth exit from loose money policy

Kuroda says BOJ can achieve smooth exit from loose money policy

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

26 May 2022 03:19PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 04:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday (May 26) the central bank can execute a smooth exit from its ultra-loose monetary policy, though doing so "won't be easy".

Kuroda repeated his view that the central bank must maintain ultra-easy monetary policy for now, with consumer inflation expected to slow next year and beyond, after speeding up to near its 2 per cent target this year because of surging energy costs.

When the right moment comes, the BOJ's board will plan an exit from its easy policy and lay it out to the public, he said.

"The key would be how to raise interest rates and scale back the BOJ's expanded balance sheet," Kuroda told parliament on Thursday.

"The BOJ can combine various means and ensure markets remain stable in executing a smooth exit from easy policy. I must add, however, that it won't be easy," he said.

The yen on Thursday briefly strengthened more than half a yen to 126.61 to the dollar. It was last up about 0.4 per cent at 126.85.

Kuroda said interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve may not necessarily weaken the yen against the dollar further, if they also knock down US share prices.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the same parliament session it was hard to say whether the yen's weakness would be short-lived or become prolonged.

"Sharp yen moves are undesirable. While a weak yen benefits exports and firms with overseas assets, it hurts households and some businesses via higher costs," Kishida said.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Bank of Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us