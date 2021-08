BISHKEK : Kyrgyzstan's state security service and prosecutors have initiated the annulment of agreements with Canada's Centerra Gold under which it has for decades operated the Kumtor gold mine, the security body said on Wednesday.

Kyrgyzstan's government in May seized control over Kumtor, the biggest gold mine in the Central Asian nation, a move challenged by Centerra Gold as illegal.

