Laboratory operator Quest reports cyber breach affecting patient records

Oct 22 : Quest Diagnostics on Thursday said it learned of unauthorized access to its Quanum LSM system, which some clients use to place test orders, receive and look up results.

The breach adds to a growing number of cyberattacks on the healthcare sector, including those on medical device makers Abbott, Stryker, Medtronic and Boston Scientific. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk and drug-delivery equipment supplier West Pharmaceutical Services have also faced threats.

• While the full scope of unauthorized access remains under investigation, at this time Quest believes that an unauthorized party accessed certain patient records

• The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it learned of the incident on Wednesday and has notified federal law enforcement authorities and initiated cybersecurity incident response procedures

• This incident has not materially disrupted the company's business operations, it said

• Quest also reported third-quarter earnings, with revenue of $3.10 billion, compared to estimates of $3.05 billion, as per LSEG data

• Quest shares fell 3.7 per cent to $230 in premarket trading