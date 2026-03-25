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Labubu maker Pop Mart meets 2025 revenue expectations
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Business

Labubu maker Pop Mart meets 2025 revenue expectations

Labubu maker Pop Mart meets 2025 revenue expectations

Toys are displayed at at Pop Mart's Skullpanda pop-up shop in Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar

25 Mar 2026 12:58PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2026 01:00PM)
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Source: Reuters
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