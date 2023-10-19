Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lam forecasts revenue below estimate as chip industry faces weak demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lam forecasts revenue below estimate as chip industry faces weak demand

Lam forecasts revenue below estimate as chip industry faces weak demand

Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

19 Oct 2023 05:06AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2023 05:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chip-making tools supplier Lam Research forecast second-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as demand from chipmakers remained under pressure due to sluggish consumer spending on electronics.

The company's shares fell about 3 per cent in after-market trading. The Fremont, California-based company's outlook followed a warning of flat sales from rival and Europe's largest technology firm ASML Holding NV earlier on Wednesday.

Lam expects current-quarter revenue of US$3.7 billion plus or minus US$300 million, compared with analysts' estimate of US$3.65 billion, according to LSEG data.

Major markets for chips like smartphones, PCs and data centres remained pressured, as customers tighten spending against the backdrop of worries over uncertain global economic growth, sticky inflation and higher borrowing costs.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, in September told its major suppliers to delay the delivery of high-end chipmaking equipment, on concerns over customer demand.

Lam posted first-quarter revenue of US$3.48 billion, compared with market estimates of US$3.41 billion. China constituted 48 per cent of its first-quarter revenue compared with 30 per cent a year earlier, the company said.

Excluding items, profit fell to US$6.85 per share, compared with estimates of US$6.12.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.