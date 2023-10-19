Lam forecasts revenue below estimate as chip industry faces weak demand

Chip-making tools supplier Lam Research forecast second-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as demand from chipmakers remained under pressure due to sluggish consumer spending on electronics.

The company's shares fell about 3 per cent in after-market trading. The Fremont, California-based company's outlook followed a warning of flat sales from rival and Europe's largest technology firm ASML Holding NV earlier on Wednesday.

Lam expects current-quarter revenue of US$3.7 billion plus or minus US$300 million, compared with analysts' estimate of US$3.65 billion, according to LSEG data.

Major markets for chips like smartphones, PCs and data centres remained pressured, as customers tighten spending against the backdrop of worries over uncertain global economic growth, sticky inflation and higher borrowing costs.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, in September told its major suppliers to delay the delivery of high-end chipmaking equipment, on concerns over customer demand.

Lam posted first-quarter revenue of US$3.48 billion, compared with market estimates of US$3.41 billion. China constituted 48 per cent of its first-quarter revenue compared with 30 per cent a year earlier, the company said.

Excluding items, profit fell to US$6.85 per share, compared with estimates of US$6.12.