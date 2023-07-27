Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lam Research forecasts strong quarterly revenue on AI boom
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lam Research forecasts strong quarterly revenue on AI boom

Lam Research forecasts strong quarterly revenue on AI boom

Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

27 Jul 2023 04:32AM (Updated: 27 Jul 2023 04:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chip-making tools supplier Lam Research forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, as semiconductor makers scramble to meet a surge in demand fueled by rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Shares of the company rose about 2 per cent in trading after the bell.

Businesses across sectors have been racing to incorporate AI capabilities after OpenAI's ChatGPT caught the attention of consumers and investors alike, benefiting companies like Lam that are essential to the chip supply chain.

The company expects first-quarter revenue of $3.4 billion plus or minus $300 million, above expectations of $3.3 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Lam, Applied Materials and Dutch firm ASML are among a few key suppliers of wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) - sophisticated and expensive machinery used to make semiconductors.

The AI boom has also helped chipmakers cushion a post-pandemic downturn in demand for personal computers and smartphones.

Lam reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.21 billion, lower than $4.64 billion last year but above market expectations of $3.13 billion.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of $5.97 per share, compared with estimates of $5.07.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.