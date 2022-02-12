Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lamborghini hopes for combustion engine future beyond 2030 - CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lamborghini hopes for combustion engine future beyond 2030

Lamborghini hopes for combustion engine future beyond 2030

FILE PHOTO: The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

12 Feb 2022 07:06AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 08:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen's supercar brand Lamborghini is looking to keep combustion engine vehicles alive beyond the end of the decade, the unit's Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann told a German weekly newspaper.

"After hybridisation, we will wait to see whether it will be possible to offer vehicles with an internal combustion engine beyond 2030," he told Welt am Sonntag.

"One possibility would be to keep combustion engine vehicles alive via synthetic fuels."

Winkelmann last month said Lamborghini planned to roll out its first fully electric model at the end of this decade, underscoring a more cautious approach after comments last year that a release was planned for second half of the decade.

Lamborghini, as well as key rivals Ferrari, Aston Martin Lagonda and McLaren, are wrestling with how to shift their ranges to battery power without losing the high performance that supports their premium pricing.

 

 

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

cars

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us