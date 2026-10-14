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Lawmakers ask FAA to pause use of new AI tool in DC-area flight management
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Lawmakers ask FAA to pause use of new AI tool in DC-area flight management

Lawmakers ask FAA to pause use of new AI tool in DC-area flight management

The air traffic control tower at New York's Laguardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ryan Murphy/File Photo

14 Oct 2026 02:01AM
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Oct 13 : More than two dozen lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Federal Aviation Administration to pause the use of a new AI tool in the Washington area to assist air traffic controllers, citing safety concerns.

The lawmakers including Democratic Representatives April Delaney, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Don Beyer, said in a letter they were concerned with the FAA pilot project "as we have not seen any safety evaluation and testing reports, nor have we been made aware of any efforts to train aviation safety personnel on how best to use the tool."

Source: Reuters
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