Lawmakers: FTC must ensure tech companies uphold children online privacy
FILE PHOTO: Facebook, TikTok apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Youtube and Tik Tok logo are seen near smartphone with displayed Tik Tok logo in this illustration taken, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
08 Oct 2021 10:34PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 10:38PM)
WASHINGTON : Three U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Friday urged the Federal Trade Commision to ensure technology companies like Facebook, Alphabet's YouTube and TikTok comply with policy changes aimed protecting young people online.

The letter from Senator Ed Markey and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan cited recent commitments by the companies amid growing concern by lawmakers about young people online. The FTC, said the letter seen by Reuters has an "obligation to ensure that powerful technology platforms comply with their public statements and policies on children’s and teen’s privacy."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

