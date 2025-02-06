Logo
Business

Lawmakers push to ban DeepSeek from US government devices, WSJ reports
Lawmakers push to ban DeepSeek from US government devices, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: The Deepseek app is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Feb 2025 06:10PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2025 06:17PM)
U.S lawmakers plan to introduce a bill on Thursday that would ban DeepSeek's chatbot application from government-owned devices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
