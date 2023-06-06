Logo
Lawsuit against Google sent back to Texas federal court
Lawsuit against Google sent back to Texas federal court

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly//

06 Jun 2023 01:36AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2023 02:15AM)
WASHINGTON : A U.S. judicial panel on Monday said Texas' antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google would return to federal court in Texas, where it was originally filed.

At Google's request it had been moved in August 2021 to a federal court in New York, where other advertising technology cases were being heard.

Neither Google nor the Texas attorney general's office immediately responded to a request for comment.

Texas had asked for the lawsuit to be moved back after the U.S. Congress passed legislation that grants state attorneys general the right to choose where an antitrust lawsuit will be litigated.

In its order, signed by chair Karen Caldwell, the panel wrote: "On its face, the Venue Act plainly is intended to allow state antitrust actions to proceed in the action’s original forum."

The decision was made by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

The search and advertising giant, which also makes a smartphone operating system and owns YouTube, faces antitrust lawsuits around the world with most based on abuse of dominance of one sort or another.

Google has denied any wrongdoing in how it runs its many businesses.

Source: Reuters

