Leading Vodafone shareholder signals support for activist campaign - FT

One of Vodafone Group's biggest shareholders has hailed an activist campaign aimed at improving the telecom firm's performance as "very sensible", the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The comment from Andrew Millington, head of UK equities at Abrdn, a top-10 shareholder in Vodafone, supports the call for restructuring by Europe's largest activist investor Cevian Capital, which has built an undisclosed stake in Vodafone and has been engaging with the telecom company's management for months, the report added.

"We would like to see management execute on what it has said it's going to do around the portfolio, such as in-market consolidation and potential strategic opportunities for its towers business," said Millington.

Vodafone and Abrdn did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)