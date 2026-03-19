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Legal data company Relativity confidentially files for US IPO
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Business

Legal data company Relativity confidentially files for US IPO

Legal data company Relativity confidentially files for US IPO

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

19 Mar 2026 08:38PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2026 08:47PM)
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March 19 : Legal data company Relativity said on Thursday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not been determined.

Chicago-based Relativity develops cloud-based software using AI to help legal teams analyze data and handle investigations, compliance, and other legal use cases.

Confidential filings with the U.S. securities regulator let companies prepare for IPOs away from public market scrutiny.

Tensions in the Middle East have weighed on broader markets, dampening risk appetite and delaying a broader rebound of the U.S. IPO market.

Source: Reuters
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