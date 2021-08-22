Logo
Legal & General plans to expand into China -Telegraph
22 Aug 2021 02:29AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 02:23AM)
Legal & General (L&G) is planning to expand into China, the chief executive of the insurer and asset manager has told The Telegraph newspaper, it reported on Saturday.

"We've got to grow really quickly from here and we're not short of opportunities. We are looking at our options right now … but the demographics (in China) are compelling," CEO Nigel Wilson told the newspaper in an interview.

L&G has decided not to go down the insurance route in China, but Wilson suggested a fund management partnership is the most likely way the firm could expand into the nation, the newspaper https://bit.ly/3mnVNbg reported.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

