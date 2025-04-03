Lenovo, Ericsson settle international patent dispute

LONDON : Lenovo said on Thursday it and Ericsson had reached an agreement on a global patent cross-licence and to settle all pending litigation, ending a worldwide legal battle.

Lenovo sued Ericsson in London in 2023, one of a number of cases brought by one or other of the two companies around the world over 4G and 5G wireless technology.

The pair had also sued one another in Brazil, Colombia and the United States, both in North Carolina and at the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Their dispute centred on the fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms for a licence to use Lenovo and Ericsson's patents.

Lenovo said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with Ericsson, with the parties entering into binding arbitration to determine the final terms.

Ericsson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thursday's announcement comes in the same week that Amazon and Nokia said they had settled their global patent dispute.