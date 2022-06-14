Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lenovo Group buys stake in PCCW's digital units for US$614 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lenovo Group buys stake in PCCW's digital units for US$614 million

Lenovo Group buys stake in PCCW's digital units for US$614 million
FILE PHOTO: A Lenovo ultrabook and a tablet are displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong, China May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Lenovo Group buys stake in PCCW's digital units for US$614 million
FILE PHOTO: A man descends in an escalator at the PCCW headquarters in Hong Kong December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
14 Jun 2022 11:44PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 12:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China's Lenovo Group will buy stakes in two units of investment holding firm PCCW Ltd for a combined US$613.6 million in cash and stock, the world's largest maker of personal computers said on Tuesday.

The company will buy an 80 per cent stake in Digital Era Enterprises and a 20 per cent stake in PCCW Network Services, a holding company for a unit that provides technology solutions to government entities in Hong Kong.

"The transaction allows the company to expand its IT services capabilities, its suite of service offerings as well as the geographic and vertical coverage of customers and partners," Lenovo said.

The company, which last month warned of a hit to shipments in the short term due to China's COVID-19 lockdowns exacerbating chip shortages, will pay PCCW US$513.6 million in cash and issue 86.4 million shares at HK$9.025 a piece. Lenovo's shares closed at HK$7.57 on Tuesday.

PCCW anticipates a gain of US$100 million from the disposal, it said in a separate filing, adding it will use the proceeds to invest in growth areas and to repay debt, among others.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us