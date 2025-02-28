Lenovo wins appeal in UK fight with Ericsson over interim patent licence

LONDON : Lenovo on Friday won an appeal in Britain in its attempt to get an interim licence to use Ericsson's patents, in the latest ruling in the companies' global licensing dispute over 5G wireless technology.

Lenovo sued Ericsson at London's High Court in 2023, one of several cases brought by Lenovo or Ericsson around the world which has seen the companies trade lawsuits in Brazil, Colombia and the United States.

The dispute centres on the fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms for a licence to use Lenovo and Ericsson's patents. Disputes over FRAND licensing have led to global legal battles in the telecom industry.

In London, Lenovo sought a declaration that a willing licensor would agree to a short-term licence pending the final determination of FRAND terms.

Its application was refused last year, but the Court of Appeal overturned that decision on Friday.

Judge Richard Arnold said in a written ruling that "a willing licensor in the position of Ericsson would enter into an interim licence with Lenovo", adding that he hoped Ericsson would now choose to do so.

Lenovo's Chief Legal Officer Laura Quatela said the ruling "not only confirms that Lenovo is a willing licensee but strengthens and reaffirms our commitment to advocating for transparency and fairness in global FRAND licensing".

Ericsson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.