Leon Technology shares surge after company downplays blacklist report

SHANGHAI : Shares of China's Leon Technology Co surged in early trade on Thursday, a day after the company downplayed a Financial Times report that it would be added to a U.S. investment blacklist this week.

Leon's shares gained more than 15per cent in early deals and were last up around 10per cent. The company said in a statement on Wednesday that it does not operate in the U.S. market and would not be affected if it was included in the U.S. blacklist.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)