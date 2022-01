MILAN : Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo and Atlantia's Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) unit have signed a partnership to develop joint cyber security, surveillance and communications projects for AdR's airport assets.

AdR runs Rome's Ciampino and Fiumicino airports and is developing a flying taxi service with Germany's Volocopter, expected to start in 2024.

