ROME : Leonardo Chief Executive Roberto Cingolani met the head of French peer Airbus on Tuesday to discuss possible alliances in the satellite industry.

"We are working on a satellite alliance with Airbus and Thales," Cingolani said on the sidelines of a conference, adding that he had met the Airbus CEO earlier on Tuesday in Rome.

Cingolani last summer confirmed ongoing discussions between the Italian aerospace and defence group and France's Airbus and Thales on space alliances.