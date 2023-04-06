Logo
Leonardo, Siemens sign deal to create cybersecurity platform
Leonardo, Siemens sign deal to create cybersecurity platform
FILE PHOTO: Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo speaks to reporters at the foreign press association in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Leonardo, Siemens sign deal to create cybersecurity platform
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German multinational conglomerate corporation Siemens AG is displayed at the Collision conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2022. Picture taken June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
06 Apr 2023 04:18PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 04:21PM)
ROME : Leonardo and Siemens on Thursday said they signed a memorandum of understanding to offer cybersecurity solutions for infrastructure in the energy, oil and gas and industrial sectors.

"The main area of intervention will concern the resilience against accidents and cyber attacks to automation and connectivity systems that monitor and supervise assets, equipment and processes of critical infrastructures," they said in a joint statement.

The Italian aerospace group and German technology company will aim to offer "complete protection" from threats on infrastructure, which could have serious impact on "essential" public services.

"Leonardo and Siemens can create new synergies based on complementary technologies and skills," Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said.

Giuliano Busetto, the head of Siemens Digital Industries, said the goal was to help Italy in its digital transformation and create further value for the national industry.

Source: Reuters

