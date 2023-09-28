Logo
Business

Leonardo's air booking system resumes after cyberattack - state company Rostec
28 Sep 2023 05:00PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2023 05:27PM)
MOSCOW :Russian state conglomerate Rostec said on Thursday it had restored normal operations at its Leonardo air booking system following what it called a "massive cyberattack from abroad".

"The cyberattack has been successfully repelled," Rostec said in a statement.

It described the incident as a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack", in which the attacker floods a server with internet traffic to prevent users from accessing connected online services and sites.

Rostec gave no further information. The company controls much of Russia's weapons industry.

(Reportind by Reuters)

Source: Reuters

