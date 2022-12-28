Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lessor BOC Aviation orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX planes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lessor BOC Aviation orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX planes

Lessor BOC Aviation orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX planes

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

28 Dec 2022 08:20AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2022 08:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd said on Wednesday it had ordered 40 Boeing Co 737 MAX planes to be delivered in 2027 and 2028, in a year-end boost to the U.S. manufacturer's order book.

The Singapore-based lessor said it also amended its existing purchase agreement with Boeing as part of the deal, resulting in it having 80 737 MAX jets on order in total, to be delivered from 2023 to 2028.

Boeing's total aircraft orders net of cancellations for the year reached 571 in the 11 months ended November, while rival Airbus SE reported 825 net orders in the same period.

Both manufacturers are expected to receive large orders soon from Air India, which is negotiating a major fleet renewal and expansion under new owner Tata Group that industry sources said could involve nearly 500 aircraft.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.