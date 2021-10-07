Levi Strauss beat quarterly revenue estimates as people refresh wardrobes

Levi Strauss & Co on Wednesday beat quarterly revenue estimates, boosted by an uptick in demand for jeans as people resuming their social life spent on a wardrobe refresh.

With schools and offices reopening and people returning to their social life, as cases of coronavirus infections trend down, many are splurging on new apparel. Some, because they gained or shed weight during the lockdowns.

Net income rose to US$193.3 million or 47 cents per share in the third quarter ended Aug 29, from US$27 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier

Net revenue rose to US$1.50 billion from US$1.06 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$1.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the jeans maker rose 2 per cent after the bell. They have gained about 20 per cent this year.