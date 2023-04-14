LG Chem, Huayou Cobalt to invest $922 million in battery material production in Korea -media

SEOUL : South Korea's LG Chem and China's Huayou Cobalt are expected to invest a combined 1.2 trillion won ($923 million) to build a battery material production facility in Saemangeum, South Korea, a newspaper reported on Friday.

The two companies are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding next week to cooperate in building facilities to produce 50,000 tonnes of cathode precursors, a key battery material, annually from 2029, the Korea Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed industry sources.

LG Chem did not have an immediate comment. A Huayou Cobalt official could not be immediately reached outside office hours.

($1 = 1,300.8200 won)