LG Chem raising $2 billion in exchangeable bonds

SEOUL : South Korea's LG Chem Ltd is raising $2 billion in bonds that will exchange for LG Energy Solution Ltd shares, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bonds will be sold in five and seven year tranches, the company said, raising $1 billion each.

The five-year bond has a coupon range of 0.75 per cent to 1.25 per cent while the longer dated bond has 1.35 per cent to 1.85 per cent range, according to the filing.

LG Chem said it plans to use the newly raised $2 billion to finance its facility investment and operations for businesses, including battery-related materials and drug developments.

The bonds will be exchangeable into common shares of LG Energy Solution.