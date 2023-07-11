Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

LG Chem raising $2 billion in exchangeable bonds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

LG Chem raising $2 billion in exchangeable bonds

11 Jul 2023 05:48PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's LG Chem Ltd is raising $2 billion in bonds that will exchange for LG Energy Solution Ltd shares, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bonds will be sold in five and seven year tranches, the company said, raising $1 billion each.

The five-year bond has a coupon range of 0.75 per cent to 1.25 per cent while the longer dated bond has 1.35 per cent to 1.85 per cent range, according to the filing.

LG Chem said it plans to use the newly raised $2 billion to finance its facility investment and operations for businesses, including battery-related materials and drug developments.

The bonds will be exchangeable into common shares of LG Energy Solution.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.