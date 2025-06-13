Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

LG Chem says it will transfer its water solutions business for $1.03 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

LG Chem says it will transfer its water solutions business for $1.03 billion

LG Chem says it will transfer its water solutions business for $1.03 billion

FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

13 Jun 2025 08:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL :South Korea's LG Chem said in a regulatory filing on Friday it will transfer its water solutions business to Korea Water Solution Holdings for 1.4 trillion won ($1.03 billion).

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement