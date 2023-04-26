Logo
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
LG Display posts 4th consecutive quarterly loss on weak gadget demand
FILE PHOTO: People visit the LG display at the international consumer technology fair IFA in Berlin, Germany September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

26 Apr 2023 12:48PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 12:48PM)
SEOUL : South Korean display panel maker LG Display posted on Wednesday its fourth consecutive quarterly loss, as global demand for electronic devices such as computers and monitors remained depressed amid an uncertain economic climate. LG Display, an Apple Inc supplier, posted a 1.1 trillion won ($822.59 million) operating loss for the January-March quarter, versus a profit of 38 billion won a year earlier. The result missed a forecast of 660 billion won loss from 18 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted toward analysts that are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 1,337.2400 won)

Source: Reuters

