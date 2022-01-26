LG Display Q4 profit drops 30per cent on year, hit by lower TV panel prices

SEOUL :South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd posted on Wednesday a 30per cent drop in quarterly operating profit on the year, hit by a steep decline in TV panel prices that offset solid shipments of smaller screens used for computers, laptops and smartphones.

The Apple Inc supplier posted an operating profit of 476 billion won ($397.64 million) for the October-December period, down from 678 billion a year earlier.

It missed an average analyst forecast of 588 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue rose 18per cent on year to 8.8 trillion won.

During October-December, prices of 55-inch liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TV sets fell 37per cent from the previous quarter, according to market data from TrendForce's WitsView.

However, LG Display managed to avoid a bigger dent to profits, analysts said, as only 27per cent of sales came from television panels during the quarter.

Solid shipments of LCD panels for notebooks and monitors, whose prices declined by less than LCD TV panel prices, as well as higher-margin OLED panels for smartphones and TVs, should help LG defend its results this year, analysts said.

Shares of LG Display ended down 0.7per cent, versus the wider market's 0.4per cent fall.

($1=1,197.0500 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee & Heekyong Yang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Simon Cameron-Moore)