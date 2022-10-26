LG Display's Q3 loss is larger than expected on falling demand

SEOUL: South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display posted on Wednesday (Oct 26) its second consecutive quarterly loss, as soaring inflation and a gloomy economic outlook dealt a further blow to lacklustre demand for TVs and smartphones.

The Apple supplier posted an operating loss of 759 billion won (US$532.13 million) for the quarter from July to September, compared with a profit of 529 billion won in the year-earlier period.

It missed an average forecast of a loss of 474 billion won from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.