Business

LG Display's Q3 loss is larger than expected on falling demand
LG Display's Q3 loss is larger than expected on falling demand

LG Display's Q3 loss is larger than expected on falling demand

People visit the LG display at the international consumer technology fair IFA in Berlin, Germany on Sep 2, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Lisi Niesner)

26 Oct 2022 01:03PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 01:41PM)
SEOUL: South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display posted on Wednesday (Oct 26) its second consecutive quarterly loss, as soaring inflation and a gloomy economic outlook dealt a further blow to lacklustre demand for TVs and smartphones.

The Apple supplier posted an operating loss of 759 billion won (US$532.13 million) for the quarter from July to September, compared with a profit of 529 billion won in the year-earlier period.

It missed an average forecast of a loss of 474 billion won from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Source: Reuters/st

