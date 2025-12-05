Logo
LG Elec says Microsoft and LG affiliates pursuing cooperation on data centres
The logo of LG Electronics is seen during Korea Electronics Show 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

05 Dec 2025 09:43AM
SEOUL, Dec 5 : South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday that Microsoft and LG affiliates are pursuing overall business cooperation regarding data centres, but no specific deal has been signed at this time.

The regulatory filing was in response to a South Korean newspaper report saying that LG Electronics, LG Energy Solution and other LG affiliates are set to supply key parts and software, such as temperature controls and energy storage systems, for Microsoft's AI data centres.

The Korea Economic Daily report cited unnamed industry sources.

Source: Reuters
