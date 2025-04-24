Logo
Business

LG Electronics may raising some product prices because of tariffs, media says

FILE PHOTO: Visitors wait in line to get into LG Electronics’ booth during Korea Electronics Show 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File photo

24 Apr 2025 04:12PM
SEOUL : LG Electronics said on Thursday it is considering raising the prices of some products in response to tariffs, South Korean media Financial News said.

Source: Reuters
