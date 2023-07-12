Logo
Business

LG Electronics says it aims to achieve $77 billion in sales by 2030
Business

LG Electronics says it aims to achieve $77 billion in sales by 2030

LG Electronics says it aims to achieve $77 billion in sales by 2030

The logo of South Korean multinational electronics company LG is displayed at the Collision conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2022. Picture taken June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

12 Jul 2023 08:45AM (Updated: 12 Jul 2023 08:54AM)
SEOUL : LG Electronics said on Wednesday it is targetting 100 trillion won ($77 billion) in sales by 2030 and plans some 50 trillion won of investment as the company announced its future strategy.

The South Korean company also said in a regulatory filing it is aiming for an operating profit margin of 7 per cent by 2030.

It plans to pivot to a platform-based service business, grow its vehicle components business and others catering to corporate clients, and enter new markets such as electric vehicle charging and digital healthcare, LG said.

($1 = 1,292.1700 won)

Source: Reuters

