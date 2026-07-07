Logo
Logo

Business

LG Energy Solution forecasts 77% operating profit fall in Q2 on weak EV demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

LG Energy Solution forecasts 77% operating profit fall in Q2 on weak EV demand

LG Energy Solution forecasts 77% operating profit fall in Q2 on weak EV demand

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and LG Energy Solution logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Jul 2026 08:03AM (Updated: 07 Jul 2026 08:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, July 7 : South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution said on Tuesday it expects April-June operating profit to fall 77 per cent to 113 billion won ($73.91 million), as sluggish electric vehicle (EV) demand continued to weigh on battery sales.

That compared with an LSEG SmartEstimate forecast of a 249 billion won profit, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Here are some details:

• LGES, which supplies Tesla, General Motors and Hyundai Motor among others, has been grappling with a prolonged slowdown in EV demand. GM, one of its key customers, is reportedly delaying its next-generation full-size electric truck programme indefinitely.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• In May, Reuters reported that Ultium Cells, the Ohio battery joint venture between LGES and GM, was delaying the return of hundreds of workers because of continued weak EV demand.

• Revenue would likely rise 24.8 per cent to 7.6 trillion won from a year earlier, according to LGES' regulatory filing.

• The quarterly earnings guidance includes tax credits provided under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act for the company's battery production in the United States, LGES said in a statement. Excluding those credits, the company would have posted an operating loss of 128 billion won.

• To cushion weakness in the EV market, LGES has been expanding its energy storage systems (ESS) business, where demand is being supported by rising electricity needs for AI data centres.

• Analysts said AI-driven data centre demand for ESS is emerging as a structural growth driver for battery makers, with margins likely higher than those for EV batteries. However, they cautioned that ESS demand remains too small to fully offset weak EV battery demand in the near to medium term.

• In May, LGES signed a 2 trillion won deal to supply 6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of ESS batteries over about two years to Michigan-based utility DTE Energy. DTE Energy plans to use the batteries for eight major power grid projects, including an AI data centre project for Oracle.

• LGES said it plans to announce detailed results on July 30.

($1 = 1,528.9000 won)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement