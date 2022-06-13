Logo
LG Energy Solution to invest in infrastructure for 4680 cylindrical batteries at S Korea factory
FILE PHOTO: LG Energy Solution's logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of their web site displayed in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Jun 2022 03:07PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 03:07PM)
SEOUL : LG Energy Solution said on Monday it plans to invest 582 billion won ($453 million) to add new infrastructure to supply 4680 cylindrical batteries at its Ochang, South Korea, factory.

In March, LGES announced its plans to invest 1.7 trillion won to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from North American customers.

LGES' Arizona factory is set to make cylindrical cells, a type of battery that has been used in Tesla and Lucid vehicles.

($1 = 1,284.4500 won)

Source: Reuters

