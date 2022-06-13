LG Energy Solution to invest in infrastructure for 4680 cylindrical batteries at S Korea factory
SEOUL : LG Energy Solution said on Monday it plans to invest 582 billion won ($453 million) to add new infrastructure to supply 4680 cylindrical batteries at its Ochang, South Korea, factory.
In March, LGES announced its plans to invest 1.7 trillion won to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from North American customers.
LGES' Arizona factory is set to make cylindrical cells, a type of battery that has been used in Tesla and Lucid vehicles.
($1 = 1,284.4500 won)