Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

LG Energy Solution Q2 profit jumps 136% on strong demand for EV batteries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

LG Energy Solution Q2 profit jumps 136% on strong demand for EV batteries

LG Energy Solution Q2 profit jumps 136% on strong demand for EV batteries

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past the logo of LG Energy Solution at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

27 Jul 2023 08:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd on Thursday posted a 136 per cent jump in quarterly profit, helped by rising demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The company, which supplies General Motors Co, Tesla Inc, and others, reported an operating profit of 461 billion won ($362.68 million) for the April-June period, versus 196 billion won a year earlier.

That compared with the company's estimate of 612 billion won announced earlier this month and an average analyst forecast of 641 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

LGES said it had reflected one-off cost of 151 billion won for General Motors' Bolt electric vehicle recall.

Revenue for the quarter rose 73 per cent to 8.8 trillion won, LG Energy said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,271.1000 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.