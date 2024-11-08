Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

LG Energy Solution signs 5-year battery supply deal with Rivian
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

LG Energy Solution signs 5-year battery supply deal with Rivian

LG Energy Solution signs 5-year battery supply deal with Rivian

Battery cells with the logo of LG Energy Solution are displayed at the company headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

08 Nov 2024 07:08AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2024 07:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's LG Energy Solution on Friday said its subsidiary LG Energy Solution Arizona has signed a battery supply agreement with U.S.-based automotive manufacturer Rivian.

Under the agreement, LGES, which supplies Tesla, General Motors and Hyundai Motor, will provide Rivian with its advanced 4695 cylindrical batteries for over five years, totaling 67 GWh, the company said in a statement.

The batteries will be manufactured at the company's standalone battery plant in Arizona and will be used in Rivian's R2 model for the North American market.

Automakers, such as Mercedes, are following Tesla's lead in using bigger cylindrical cells in their electric vehicles to extend the driving range and use fewer cells to achieve the same battery pack capacity.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement