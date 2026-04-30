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LG Energy Solution swings to loss amid weak EV demand
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Business

LG Energy Solution swings to loss amid weak EV demand

LG Energy Solution swings to loss amid weak EV demand

Battery cells with the logo of LG Energy Solution are displayed at the company headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

30 Apr 2026 08:49AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2026 09:55AM)
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(Corrects to say battery maker, not automaker in paragraph 4)

SEOUL, April 30 : South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) swung to a loss on Thursday as battery demand from electric vehicle (EV) makers weakened, with customers especially in North America continuing to operate at low utilisation rates for EVs.

LGES, which supplies Tesla, General Motors and Hyundai Motor, posted an operating loss of 208 billion won ($140.12 million) for the January-March period, in line with earlier guidance.

That compares with a 375 billion won profit a year earlier.

The South Korean battery maker would have made a 398 billion won operating loss without a tax credit received under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, according to a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,484.4000 won)

Source: Reuters
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