LG Energy Solution swings to Q3 profit on strong EV battery demand, beats estimates
LG Energy Solution swings to Q3 profit on strong EV battery demand, beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past the logo of LG Energy Solution at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

26 Oct 2022 08:34AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 08:34AM)
SEOUL : Tesla Inc supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) on Wednesday swung to a profit in the third quarter on the back of strong electric vehicle (EV) battery demand and favourable foreign exchange rates.

South Korea's LGES, which also sells EV batteries to automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG among others, reported operating profit of 522 billion won ($365.12 million)for the July-September period, compared with a 373 billion won loss a year earlier and a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 488 billion won profit drawn from 17 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter rose 90 per cent to 7.6 trillion won, LGES said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of LGES, carved out of LG Chem Ltd in a market debut in January, were trading up 1.8 per cent in morning trade, versus the benchmark KOSPI's 0.3 per cent rise.

($1 = 1,429.6500 won)

Source: Reuters

