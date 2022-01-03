Logo
Business

LG Energy Solution targets US$10.8 billion in IPO - term sheet
FILE PHOTO: LG Energy Solution's logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of the stock graph displayed in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Jan 2022 08:54AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 08:53AM)
HONG KONG : Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution has opened the books to investors to raise up to US$10.8 billion in the country's largest ever initial public offering (IPO), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The shares will be sold in a price range of 257,000 won to 300,000 won (US$216.19-US$252.36) apiece to raise between US$9.2 billion and US$10.8 billion, the term sheet showed.

LG Energy Solution will be valued at US$51 billion to US$59 billion.

(US$1 = 1,188.7700 won)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

