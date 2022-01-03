LG Energy Solution targets US$10.8 billion in IPO - term sheet

HONG KONG : Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution has opened the books to investors to raise up to US$10.8 billion in the country's largest ever initial public offering (IPO), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The shares will be sold in a price range of 257,000 won to 300,000 won (US$216.19-US$252.36) apiece to raise between US$9.2 billion and US$10.8 billion, the term sheet showed.

LG Energy Solution will be valued at US$51 billion to US$59 billion.

(US$1 = 1,188.7700 won)

